Nevada County judge tweaks bonds in shooting, robbery case

A teen who'd made bail on accusations he shot someone during a robbery last year on McKnight Way is back in the Nevada County Jail after a judge imposed a higher bond.

Deputies took Lonte Rene West, 19, back into custody on Thursday after Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin found that accusations he fired a weapon, causing great bodily injury, warranted a higher bond.

Free on a $300,000 bail when he entered the courtroom, he remained held Friday on $650,000 in bond, authorities said.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Austin Andrew Thurman, had his bond reduced to $250,000 from $300,000. He also remained in jail Friday, reports state.

The changes to the men's bonds came after Tice-Raskin found probable cause in their case, pushing it closer to trial. His decision was based on an Oct. 26 preliminary hearing for the men that occurred a year to the day after the shooting incident, said Chis Walsh, assistant district attorney.

"Both defendants were held to answer on all the changes and enhancements," Walsh added.

Both men — accused in the Oct. 26, 2016, shooting of a man in the 100 block of McKnight Way — had inappropriate bonds based on the charges and allegations against them, Walsh said. He'd asked the judge to review the bonds, arguing West — the shooter — warranted a higher bail.

Thurman and West face charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and second-degree robbery. Thurman faces a special allegation of being armed with a firearm. West has special allegations of personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, court records state.

Authorities arrested Thurman about a week after the shooting. They arrested West about a month after Thurman's apprehension.

