Nevada County judge says attempted murder suspect Eugene Maravel is competent

The case of a man facing attempted murder charges moved closer to trial on Thursday after a Nevada County judge determined he was competent.

Eugene Maravel, 68, had his case suspended last month to give a doctor time to perform an evaluation. He completed his report two weeks ago, leading Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin on Thursday to announce Maravel was considered competent, if he continues what he called his "current psychological regimen."

"Mr. Maravel is competent to participate in these proceedings," the judge said. "The case is no longer suspended."

Maravel, who remained in jail without bond, is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, when he's expected to enter a formal plea of not guilty.

Grass Valley police accused Maravel on Aug. 6 of stabbing two men at their North School Street home after he grew upset about a property issue. The victims, stabbed in the abdomen and back, respectively, were treated and in stable condition within days.

Officers found Maravel shortly afterward a few blocks from the scene. They arrested him and found a 4-inch folding pocket knife, police said.

