Nevada County judge reduces bond for robbery suspect
September 21, 2017
A Grass Valley man accused of robbing a woman of her skateboard had his bond halved on Thursday by a Nevada County judge.
Sanji Lebovitz, 44, now is held on $50,000 in bond after Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin reduced it from $100,000. Tamara Zuromskis, his deputy public defender, told the judge it's likely her client now can make bond.
Still in the Nevada County Jail Thursday afternoon, Lebovitz is accused of robbing an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard on Sept. 11. Authorities said Lebovitz and the woman struggled over the skateboard moments before Lebovitz pushed her to the ground and left. He then resisted officers during his arrest, leading to charges of robbery and obstructing/resisting a public officer.
"Certainly no weapons were involved," Zuromskis argued to the judge. "This is not what I think of when I think of the more serious robbery cases that I've had."
Oliver Pong, deputy district attorney, said Lebovitz used threatening, sexually crude language during the robbery. He argued the bond should remain at $100,000.
Tice-Raskin said he'd reduce the bond. He then ordered Lebovitz to stay away from the victim.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
