Nevada County judge orders evaluation for attempted murder suspect

A Nevada County judge on Thursday suspended the attempted murder case against Eugene Maravel until a doctor can determine if he understands the case against him and whether he needs anti-psychotic medication.

The 68-year-old Maravel, accused of the Aug. 6 stabbing of two men on North School Street in Grass Valley, appeared Thursday in Superior Court. At that hearing Maravel's defense attorney, Bill Walker, asked the judge to order an evaluation for his client.

Walker's request led Judge Linda Sloven to ask if Maravel understood the charges he faces and her role.

"A double homicide assault," Maravel said. "You're a judge. A prosecuting judge."

Sloven then spoke in her chambers with Walker and the prosecutor before returning to open court, where Walker said he feared his client didn't understand the charges against him.

"He has a history of treatment for emotional and mental conditions," Walker said.

Sloven then ordered an evaluation for Maravel, asking a court-appointed doctor to determine his mental state, need for medication and if Maravel can make his own decisions about that medicine.

The judge set Oct. 12 for Maravel's next court appearance.

According to Grass Valley police, Maravel on Aug. 6 stabbed two men at their North School Street home after he became upset they had some of his property. Officers found Maravel a few blocks away at his Stewart Street home.

Maravel remained in the Nevada County Jail on Thursday without bond.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.