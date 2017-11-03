Nevada County honors the 2018 Teachers of the Year

Last week, six teachers were honored at an annual dinner hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and the Association of California School Administrators.

These teachers were chosen by their school district as Teacher of the Year and include Susan Lemmons of Clear Creek School, Clear Creek School District; Gabriela Prado, Bell Hill Academy, Grass Valley School District; Lisa Drageset, Nevada Union High School, Nevada Joint Union High School District; Kathleen Jamison, Pleasant Valley School, Pleasant Valley Unified School District; Paul Stackhouse, Cottage Hill School, Pleasant Ridge Union School District; and Cami Rhodes, Union Hill Elementary, Union Hill School District.

"I applaud each of the six outstanding teachers for their tireless work on behalf of the students in our county," said Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

The Teachers of the Year Program was started by the California Department of Education in 1972 and serves as a way to recognize teachers who selflessly and innovatively highlight student learning, and also recognizes those who motivate and inspire other educators. This is a voluntary program and is a true honor to be selected for this recognition, as these teachers represent excellence in education in each of their academic arenas.

The school district Teachers of the Year were honored at a recognition dinner on Oct. 26, that was well-attended by school board members, members of the Board of Supervisors, ACSA and NCSOS, with a special guest speaker, Jamal Walker.

This year, the Nevada Countywide Teacher of the Year is Lisa Drageset, currently a Special Education Teacher at Nevada Union High School. Drageset's parents instilled within her a value that "with an education, anything and everything is possible," and she shares this same value with every single one of her students. Drageset has an open door with her colleagues, and loves sharing teaching strategies.

"Lisa's energetic personality draws people in and has changed the culture at NUHS," said Principal Kelly Rhoden. "She is well known for her ability to celebrate the positive."

In her acceptance speech, Drageset said, "I am and will always be the kids' best cheerleader, and failure is not an option."

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools