Nevada County homeless count underway | TheUnion.com

By the end of the day Tuesday, more than 100 area homeless people, some who attended events hosted by Hospitality House and Streicher House, participated in the annual assessment of western Nevada County’s homeless population.

“It’s like a job faire,” Roy Towle said after he got his hair cut and beard trimmed by Hospitality House volunteers.

Towle, whose family heritage in the area dates back to the 1860s, is homeless and has been living near Foote’s Crossing on the Yuba River.

“It should be done twice a year, the clients here think it’s such a great thing,” Towle added.

Towle and many others had smiles upon their faces as they were greeted in the parking lot of the overnight shelter with offerings of free sleeping bags, warm clothing, tents, and many other supplies.

In the four days prior to the event, 60 sleeping bags had been donated by members of the community.

“There was an outpouring of volunteers that we couldn’t have done it without,” Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald said following the event. “Working with the County has been great.”

Aside from free hair cuts, tents and warm clothing, participants were also treated to massages, music, and a meal served by members of Hospitality House’s Community Serves culinary job training program, which served over 170 made-to-order meals.

Attorney at Law Jody Schutz was also on hand to provide legal services to those in attendance of the Homeless Connect event.

“We try and meet them where they are,” Schutz said.

Schutz, who comes to Hospitality House once a month, meets with clients and may refer them to a community court.

“Our biggest goal is to connect people with the services that they need,” McDonald said.

Richard Zerbo, a local homeless man who said he suffers from schizophrenia, used the gathering as an opportunity to raise awareness of the community’s homeless issues.

“We really don’t want a full-blown homeless shelter,” Zerbo said. “It would take all of our nonprofits and the services that they give away from us. We only want a warming shelter, the cold can cause PTSD on some people. We need advocacy real bad.”

Zerbo cited an emergency homeless shelter in Placer County that, after being implemented, drained away all other services.

“I watched Placer County go from being tolerable of homeless, to split, and now divided. I would hate to see that here.

When Obama gave money for homeless, it was like an open cookie jar and everyone was sticking their hands into it but no one was checking to see where the money was going.”

After living on the streets for the past 20 years, Zerbo said he has watched nonprofits come and go.

“Things are getting better in a way,” Zerbo said. “It’s going to get better up here.”

At the Streicher House homeless day center in Nevada City, 10 people were counted, eight who completed the surveys.

Volunteers at Streicher House had incentives of their own to get folks in to be counted and planned to raffle off a mountain bike.

“Anyone who doesn’t own a car will be eligible for the bike raffle,” Divine Spark’s Pauli Halstead said.

Eight teams were sent out to gather information on homeless populations in the communities of Washington, Alta Sierra, Lake Wildwood, and North San Juan among other known homeless encampments.

The deadline to return completed surveys is Jan. 31.

