Nevada County health officials says teamwork needed to solve opioid problem | TheUnion.com

The purpose of the CURES computer system is simple: provide a method for doctors to see the frequency and amount of controlled substances any given patient has been prescribed.

It’s just taken about a decade to get California to the point where it can implement such a system successfully.

CURES — the Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System — is one piece of a solution to decrease opioid use across the state. A bill passed last year, once fully implemented, will require doctors who prescribe, order, administer or furnish controlled substances to consult the database.

Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County’s public health officer, said the system, when used, has reduced deaths.

Other methods of solving the opioid problem include drugs like Suboxone, which has been used to treat addiction. Naloxone, which reverses an opioid’s effects, is another.

“People are working hard on this issue,” Cutler said.

Cutler on Wednesday delivered a presentation at the Board of Supervisors’ annual workshop about the opioid epidemic. The workshop continues today at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

According to Cutler, opioids began their sweep across the nation in the 1990s. He attributed their prevalence to a successful marketing campaign that helped Oxycontin become a billion-dollar industry.

Almost $10 million went toward marketing Oxycontin in 1996. Marketing dollars climbed to $30 million by 2001, Cutler said.

Hospital visits and deaths came with the increase in opioids. Both began climbing in the late ’90s. Overdose deaths surged during that time.

“As we’ve seen prescription use go up, we’ve seen heroin use go up,” Cutler said.

Cutler called the state’s opioid use problematic, but said California is better off than many other states. Northern, rural counties bear the brunt of the epidemic.

“We’re not in the Top 15, but we’re not far away,” Cutler said of how Nevada County ranks among California counties.

Answering a question about the possible impact medical marijuana has on decreasing opioid use and deaths, Cutler pointed to a 2015 Rand Corporation study. According to that study, states that allow medical marijuana dispensaries “experience a relative decrease in opioid addictions and opioid overdose deaths.”

Pivoting to solutions, Cutler said the key to halting the opioid and heroin epidemic is stopping people from using the drugs, treating those who do and reversing overdoses. Those goals are achievable through coalitions that include law enforcement, pharmacists and the community. These coalitions can create proper prescribing practices, monitor those prescriptions and help people through treatment, he said.

