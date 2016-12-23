Nevada County has 2 options for a free Christmas meal | TheUnion.com

Nevada County has 2 options for a free Christmas meal
December 23, 2016
Free meals on Christmas
Nevada County residents have two choices for a free Christmas meal.
Shepherd’s Heart Church is hosting a meal from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Banner Grange, 12629 McCourtney Road. Divine Spark will have its meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, 109 S. School St.
“We don’t want anybody to be alone for the holidays,” said John Grimes, pastor of Shepherd’s Heart.
Banner Grange will have turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, yams and several desserts.
The Elks Lodge will have turkeys, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables and other dishes.
Additionally, the Elks Lodge will have free, warm clothes for those who need them.
— The Union staff
