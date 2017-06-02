Nevada County grads earn tech scholarships | TheUnion.com

Twenty Nevada Union and Ghidotti High School grads were honored with scholarships during the recent awards night.

Jack Devlin walked away with a $6,000 scholarship, Harrison Costantino won $4,000 and Keegan Zetterberg earned $2,000 in scholarship money from the Sierra Economics and Science Foundation for their efforts taking the TechTest2017 test.

The next nine finishers on the test all earned $300 scholarships. They were Crystal Prima Lang, Ben Pare, Bowen Kyle, Daniel Sonnenberg, Jessica Salcido, Nathan Potter, Casey Fites Kaufman, Jonathan Beck and Erika Wolfe.

TechTest is the foundation's merit scholarship program for seniors seeking a science, technology, engineering or math degree.

On April 1, 20 candidates filed nervously into the Nevada Union Science Auditorium. They had heard about TechTest and its challenges from teachers, parents and past participants.

George Rebane, Sierra Economics and Science Foundation director of research, wrote the exam administered by NU proctors under the guidance of Barbara Ross. The test was scored by two independent engineers.

One interesting twist in this year's competitions was the top scoring student was a junior Ryan Brott, not eligible for any scholarships this year but the one to watch next year. Two other juniors took the test for practice in preparation for next year's challenge.

This year's exam and exams for past 10 years are on the foundation's website at http://sesfoundation.org.

The foundation also held TechTestJr for math students in grades five through eight in March of this year. Next year the foundation's goal is to engage more students in challenging TechTest at more grade levels.

Source: Sierra Economics and Science Foundation