Nevada County gears up for Halloween

Nevada County loves celebrating its holidays, and Halloween is no different.

Everywhere one goes, houses and storefronts are draped in cobwebs and ghastly decorations.

In downtown Nevada City throughout the weekend, folks could be seen dressed as pharaohs, kings and queens, sporting face paint, fishnet stockings and bustiers as they attended various events such as the Miners Foundry's annual Fright Night on Saturday with performances from bands such as Northern Roots and all-girl band Zepparella.

The All Hallows Eve themed events continue today and tomorrow.

Those seeking a scare can check out the Haunted Pumpkin Patch across from the fairgrounds on McCourtney Road.

Now in its eighth year, this is a pumpkin patch during the day and a haunted house at night, which will be open every day from 5-9:30 p.m. during Halloween week.

What is unique here is an adjustable scare level, during slow times there is a guided walk-through with a builder/haunter, during this you can ask questions and take your time going through, take pictures and maybe learn some of the secrets of how and when the ghosts and ghouls pop out.

The levels range from mild, available only during the day, with no live characters; medium, with live characters but no surprise scares; and high, available nights, where live characters will jump out, scream, stalk, creep, and everything in between to scare you.

On Halloween, downtown Grass Valley will play host to hordes of pint-size trick or treaters.

Candy, costumes, outrageously decorated store fronts, awards and costumed merchants — each attempting to outdo one another — will all be part of the "Safe Trick or Treat" event for preschoolers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill and Main streets will be closed for families to trick or treat.

In addition, the Community Support Network is hosting its 15th annual "Read to Your Child" Halloween Book Giveaway at the Center for the Arts, along with a variety of other activities, including a puppet show. There will be free candy and treats from downtown merchants, and vendors will be set up on Mill street passing out special treats.

Twin Cities Church will host its annual Fall Family Festival from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church, which is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway. There will be games, candy and live music; food will be available for purchase. Free parking and continuously-running shuttle from Scotten and Lyman Gilmore schools.

For more information, contact Mare at 530-273-6425, ext. 400.

Nevada City does not have any official Halloween events, but is always a fun place to check out spooky decorations. The Outside Inn on East Broad Street features a haunted pathway with ghosts, Dracula and witches, along with an inflatable dinosaur this year; staff will give away teal pumpkins to kids with food allergies who are looking for treats.