Nevada County Food Bank welcomes new executive director | TheUnion.com

The Food Bank of Nevada County welcomed its new executive director John Candelaria on March 3.

Candelaria began volunteering at the Food Bank in 2007 after he lost his brother to homicide. He said he found refuge through service during a difficult time in his personal life.

Candelaria's mother, Toni Thompson, handed the reigns down to her son after serving over 20 years as executive director.

"I think he's absolutely the right person for this," Thompson said.

Thompson, now retired, said she was worried about who would take over the position when she first announced her retirement.

"It's a very stressful job," she said, noting that she raised over 80 percent of the Food Bank's annual budget herself.

The Food Bank's board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Candelaria as executive director.

Candelaria recounts the first time he served healthy bag lunches to impoverished children with the food bank's summer lunch program.

"Seeing the gratitude on those faces was one of the best feelings in the world," he said.

Looking forward, Candelaria's vision is to "completely knock out hunger in Nevada County," he said.

"You don't have to be homeless to be hungry," he said, "and the Food Bank is here to make this community a better place."

