Nevada County Fire Swift Water Rescue Team has help saving stranded motorist (Video) | TheUnion.com

Units responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in Shady Creek at Murphy Road in Nevada County with a solo occupant trapped.

Upon the arrival of the first fire units, it was reported one victim was in the center of the creek on top of his vehicle. The vehicle was located 75 feet from shore in approximately 3 feet of rushing water. The creek had swollen to 150 feet wide with the large amount of rain runoff.

The Nevada County Fire Swift Water Rescue Team, along with Penn Valley Fire Swift Water Rescue Technicians, responded to the incident. Swimmers entered the water with the use of boat and rope systems and were able to remove the victim from the vehicle with no further injury.

The victim was then escorted to the awaiting ambulance, were the victim was treated and released at scene.

Agencies involved were Nevada County Consolidated Fire, Penn Valley Fire and North San Juan Fire.