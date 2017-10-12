Nevada County fire: 2 blazes extinguished in Glenbrook Basin

Firefighters early Thursday extinguished a quarter-acre-sized fire in a Glenbrook Basin transient camp before responding to a second, nearby fire, neither of which caused any injuries, authorities said.

The Grass Valley Fire Department responded around midnight to a fire between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road, staying for two hours, Battalion Chief Steve Smith said.

"There was nobody there when we got there," Smith added.

Firefighters learned about a second, 10-by-10 fire off Plaza Drive while at the first blaze, the battalion chief said.

"The second fire was more roadside," Smith said.

It's unknown if the two blazes are connected. The causes of both remain under investigation, he added.

Other agencies that responded to the fires include Nevada County Consolidated, Nevada City and Cal Fire, Smith said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy