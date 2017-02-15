Nevada County Fairgrounds closes its evacuation center | TheUnion.com

All evacuees by Wednesday had left the temporary shelter at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, leading authorities to close the facility that day, officials said.

At its height the McCourtney Road fairgrounds served as a home for some 1,000 people in the wake of the Oroville Dam spillway evacuation that displaced almost 200,000 residents. That number dwindled to 300 on Tuesday after Butte County officials lifted the evacuation order.

“We just see a lot of people leaving, returning home,” said Wendy Oaks, the fairgrounds’ publicist, early Wednesday afternoon.

Two hours later the fairgrounds’ evacuation center, and its donation area, had closed.

Evacuation centers at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico and Cal Expo in Sacramento remained open on Wednesday, said John Gulserian, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Operations.

According to Gulserian, it cost the county $250,000 to operate the shelter. Costs include overtime, food and renting the fairgrounds’ facility.

“We’re going to get reimbursed from the state and the feds,” Gulserian added.

