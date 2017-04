Nevada County Fair looking for nonprofit to fill Treat Street opening | TheUnion.com

Treat Street booth available at fairgrounds

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has a vacant Treat Street booth and is seeking a nonprofit group to operate the booth at the 2017 Nevada County Fair, August 9-13. Applicants must be a Nevada County-based nonprofit group.

The booth is located on "South Treat Street" and is equipped with multiple counter surfaces and a double basin sink. The group must provide necessary equipment and the staffing during operating hours of the 2017 Nevada County Fair, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Food selections for the booth must be pre-approved by the Nevada County Fair.

Applications are due by April 24. For an application or to tour a booth, call the Fairgrounds Office at 273-6217 or email Amy@NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds