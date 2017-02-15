Nevada County educators concerned about Betsy DeVos appointment | TheUnion.com

Many of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations have raised eyebrows, but nobody had a tougher confirmation fight than Betsy DeVos, the new education secretary.

Vice President Mike Pence had to break a 50-50 deadlock to confirm DeVos after Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined all 48 Senate Democrats in rejecting the 59-year-old billionaire.

DeVos has no experience in education, did not study education and never attended public schools. For more than two decades, her primary role has been the fight for school choice. In particular, she’s lobbied for school voucher programs, private schools, charter schools, homeschooling and digital learning.

IS THERE A CONCERN?

The controversial choice has many local educators slightly on edge.

“Is there a concern? Sure, there’s a concern,” Lyman Gilmore School Principal Chris Roberts said. “I know coaching and I know education. Players make good coaches. It’s tough to take direction from somebody who hasn’t had a personal connection with that sport.

“As an educator, I think what makes me a successful administrator is I’ve been in the classroom and I’ve seen what the needs of teachers are. The concern is that background isn’t there.”

Margaret G. Scotten School Principal Carrie Roberts was slightly more reserved.

”I wouldn’t call it anxiety,” she said. “I’m concerned. I don’t think she has a lot of experience in public education but I’m willing to give her a chance to prove she can be a good leader. My biggest concern is the kids. Is she going to do what’s right for the kids?”

STIRRING THE POT

Grass Valley Charter School Principal Scott Maddock had a mixed reaction, noting he understands why there is a lot of anxiety but that he didn’t expect any dramatic fallout.

“I don’t have any huge worries or anticipate radical change to happen,” he said. “I do think anytime you have anyone with radical ideas and they don’t have all the ideas of how to support them that causes a stir in education.”

Still, Maddock believes causing a stir might be a good thing.

“I do think the idea that there’s so much opposition, sometimes that’s a good thing. Sometimes that can lay the grounds for progress … Sometimes you get down to those details when things get abrasive.”

POSSIBLE INFLUENCE

How dramatic could DeVos’ influence be? That depends on whom you ask.

“When it comes down to the effect someone in that position has, what happens in my school on a daily basis, she can’t make that much of a difference,” Carrie Roberts said. “We’re still going to do what’s right for kids.”

While Carrie Roberts was talking more about the day-to-day influence, Chris Roberts reflected more on the big picture and acknowledged the education secretary’s decisions can be substantial.

“It can make a huge difference,” Roberts said. “We receive a lot of federal funding in our district. To take federal funding away because maybe we don’t acquiesce to one of the things she decides to do could have a huge impact on us.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and money and effort into implementing Common Core into our classrooms. To have her come in and possibly do away with Common Core could set us back a long time.”

Despite his misgivings, Chris Roberts is hopeful DeVos is successful.

“I think there’s hope, and that’s where I am,” he said. “I never wish ill will on any public servant. I just hope the direction is the right direction and she continues to give us hope.”

