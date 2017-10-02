Nevada County dining scene gets a few new offerings

The Mexican food scene in Nevada County got a little brighter recently, with the reincarnation of Rico's Tacos in mid-July as Stella's in downtown Nevada City, and a brand-new taqueria in the former Uptown Burrito space in the Glenwood Basin.

El Favorito Taqueria opened a little more than a week ago at 574 Sutton Way, in Grass Valley and boasts a menu with the standards — tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas and nachos — with an array of meat choices that include carne asada, al pastor, chorizo and chile verde, as well as lengua (tongue) and bucha (pork stomach). El Favorito boasts an unusually diverse salsa bar with sauces that range from a mild "home" salsa to a habañero version, along with a spicy onion relish and a cucumber salad.

Owner Ivan Torres has two restaurants, in Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

"We wanted to expand, and wanted to bring authentic Mexican food up here," Torres said.

"Our tacos are street tacos, like the ones (you find) at taco trucks," said manager Andrea Gonzalez. "We also are serving menudo and birria on the weekends."

Stella's opens on Broad Street

In the former Las Katerinas space at 311 Broad St., shuttered since 2014, Stella's opened in mid-July. Owners Gerardo Torres and Estella Guillen closed down their Grass Valley restaurant off East Main Street and Hughes Road, Rico's Tacos, which won the hearts of many with its Taco Tuesdays.

Torres and Guillen initially hoped to open the restaurant by the end of 2016. But, as a note on the restaurant's new website states, the date got pushed back more than six months.

Rico's Tacos started as a food truck in Nevada City, then moved to the Grass Valley brick-and-mortar space for six years.

The restaurant began its transition to Nevada City in October, but "it unfortunately took us longer than first anticipated," Torres said on the website.

Stella's also incorporates Salvadoran food, including sopes (thick fried corn tortillas topped with meat) and pupusas (traditional homemade corn tortilla stuffed with cheese or meat).

Commercial Street restaurant delayed

The long-anticipated reopening of the former Los Mineros on Commercial Street in Nevada City is several months out, according to owner Celenne Nungaray.

In October 2016, Nungaray announced that her family-run restaurant business had agreed to take over operations of Los Mineros from Reinette Senum.

Nungaray, who is a part owner of the two El Agave locations, one in Auburn and one in Lake of the Pines, Sunrise Cafe in Lake of the Pines, as well as Pollo Asado Mr. Jimmy in Auburn, and Mi Pueblo Taqueria in Nevada City, said at the time that the menu at their newest acquisition will be quite different from their other locations.

The Nungaray family had been tentatively shooting for a Dec. 1, 2016, opening date for their new restaurant at the 239 Commercial St. location.

Former owner Reinette Senum confirmed on Monday that escrow had closed; Nungaray did not want to discuss the delays, but did say that she hopes to open within three to four months.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.