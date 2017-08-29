Nevada County death: Hiker dies in Bridgeport area

A Nevada City woman died over the weekend after experiencing a "medical episode" while hiking in the Bridgeport area, authorities said.

Tiana Trumbo, 75, died around 3:45 p.m. Saturday about a mile away from the Buttermilk Bend trailhead, said Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

"At some point during her hike, it appeared she had a medical episode," Sullivan said. "She died as a result of her medical episode."

Sullivan said it appears there's no foul play.

Another hiker found Trumbo around 4:45 p.m. and contacted authorities, Sullivan said.

A pathologist is examining the death and will determine if an autopsy is necessary. If not, he'll issue a cause of death and Sullivan's office will determine the manner of death, the coroner said.