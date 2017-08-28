Nevada County court docs: Supervisor Heidi Hall had .22 BAC

Nevada County Superior Heidi Hall had a blood alcohol level of .22 when she was arrested in June for DUI, court records state, almost three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors have offered Hall a plea deal of eight days to serve, which could include work release, followed by three years' probation. The offer also includes completion of a DUI class and attendance at a victim impact panel, as well as monetary fines, Superior Court records and officials state.

According to the offer, filed in June with the complaint, Hall would plead guilty or no contest to a count of driving while having a .08 percent or higher blood alcohol. Prosecutors would dismiss her DUI charge.

The offer remains good until a Sept. 11 pre-trial conference, the document states.

Hall could not be reached for comment. Defense attorney Stephen Munkelt, who represents Hall, said the plea offer is filed with the complaint in court.

"It's not based on any discussion with the defendant," he added. "That's just somebody in the DA's office throwing out their first suggestion."

Munkelt said he'll likely contact the prosecutor in the case this week and potentially suggest a counter offer, which could lead to a resolution.

"We'll see where it goes from there," he said.

Grass Valley police said they arrested Hall June 2 after she backed her car into a parked vehicle at Condon Park. Officers responded to the area and spoke to Hall, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. After taking a series of field sobriety tests, Hall was taken into custody.

Hall, who took office in January, released a statement hours after her arrest and again at the following Board of Supervisors meeting. Saying she used bad judgment when she thought it was safe to drive, Hall apologized and said the incident wouldn't happen again.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.