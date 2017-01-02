Nevada County couple starts chapter of Baden Powell Service Association | TheUnion.com

If raising and homeschooling three children isn’t enough work, try starting your own scouting organization from scratch.

That’s the challenge Celeste and Evan Neiser, co-Group Scoutmasters of the newly formed 49th Gold Country, are taking head on.

For three years, the couple’s three daughters attended Girl Scouts. Eventually, they decided to look elsewhere for a scouting group that the whole family could participate in, says Celeste Neiser.

They settled on the Baden Powell Service Association, an all-inclusive and traditional scouting organization that follows the same principles and practices that were taught by Boy Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell. For the 49th Gold Country, that means imparting knowledge on everything from camp cooking, garden building, and shelter building, to swimming, cycling and axemanship.

The only problem? The closest BPSA-affiliated scouting group was in Sacramento. The Neisers began working to establish a local chapter in October, and were able to hold their very first meeting in November. Now, it’s all about getting the word out about the new scouting group that welcomes all genders and ages into the fold.

“Scouts young and old, people that always wanted to be scouts but never got the chance, families that want to do scouting together — anyone can contribute and join in the fun,” Celeste said. “We can only grow as much as our leadership allows, so we are looking for others to step up and impart their knowledge or be willing to learn along with the younger sections and set a good example.”

Like other BPSA groups, the 49th Gold Country will split up its ranks based on age range. The Rovers, who are mostly leaders of the younger groups but are not limited to that role, will be comprised of anyone older than 18. Below them will be the Pathfinders (11 to 17 years old), Timberwolves (8 to 10 years old), Otters (5 to 7 years old) and Chipmunks (under 5, with a parent for supervision).

Not content to be simply up and operational in such short order, the scouting group has already begun establishing local ties, including a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to adopt the local Rock Creek Nature Trail, as well as the Bear Yuba Land Trust, which is letting them use Burton Homestead for twice-a-month meetings.

“(Connecting with other groups) has gone really well,” said Celeste. “I didn’t anticipate any different because I know the organizations around here are all very friendly and open, and they want people to learn about them and help.

“We’re willing to do any kind of service people can throw at us,” she added. “I’ve reached out to Hospitality House and a few other places; it’s going to be a little bit of an exercise to find groups that are willing to have kids come and help them, because some groups give kids a bad name, but they are very much capable of doing more than people think.”

Though a different experience from the more well-known scouting groups, Celeste stresses that the 49th Gold Country is not in competition, nor is it an alternative. Instead, she says, the new scouting group is simply a different approach, providing a more “traditional” scouting experience for its members.

“We’re not anti-Boy Scout or anti-Girl Scout. We’re just different,” she said.

“Traditional scouting is about creating confident, productive, skillful and participatory community members through a fun program that is primarily outdoors in order to give a better perspective of the world around us. As a parent, I could want nothing more for my kids.”

The 49th Gold Country can be reached at (530)401-8603, or at 49thgoldcountry@gmail.com

Spencer Kellar is a freelance writer; he can be reached at SpencerKellar@gmail.com.