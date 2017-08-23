Nevada County coroner: South Yuba River swimmer still missing
August 23, 2017
Nevada County authorities say they continued to search for a San Francisco man who disappeared over the weekend in the South Yuba River.
Water flows at a waterfall about a mile upstream of the Highway 49 bridge remain high despite PG&E reducing them. Divers can't completely search under that waterfall where authorities believe the 37-year-old man went under on Saturday, said sheriff's Sgt. Mike Sullivan, county coroner.
"We thought they had more control," Sullivan said of PG&E's power over the water flow, "but we could only turn it down a few feet."
Sullivan said that snowmelt is the cause of the current, meaning authorities might have to wait until flows naturally subside.
The county's search-and-rescue team previously scoured the area downstream of the man's disappearance and found nothing. That led authorities to believe he's trapped under the waterfall, Sullivan said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Grass Valley family in need of financial help for son’s recovery from liver transplant — and his donor
- Felony manslaughter filed in fatal Grass Valley ATV crash
- Conner Milkey accused in 2016 death of Nevada County Jail inmate
- Antonette Thevenin remembered as the ‘glue’ that kept family, friends together
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County coroner: San Francisco man disappears while swimming in South Yuba River
- Love at first bite: A chance pit stop on a country road turned into a booming business for Ajay Avery
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Grass Valley’s Culture Shock Yogurt prepares to close downtown location