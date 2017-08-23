Nevada County coroner: South Yuba River swimmer still missing

Nevada County authorities say they continued to search for a San Francisco man who disappeared over the weekend in the South Yuba River.

Water flows at a waterfall about a mile upstream of the Highway 49 bridge remain high despite PG&E reducing them. Divers can't completely search under that waterfall where authorities believe the 37-year-old man went under on Saturday, said sheriff's Sgt. Mike Sullivan, county coroner.

"We thought they had more control," Sullivan said of PG&E's power over the water flow, "but we could only turn it down a few feet."

Sullivan said that snowmelt is the cause of the current, meaning authorities might have to wait until flows naturally subside.

The county's search-and-rescue team previously scoured the area downstream of the man's disappearance and found nothing. That led authorities to believe he's trapped under the waterfall, Sullivan said.

