Nevada County CHP issues maximum enforcement period | TheUnion.com

The California Highway Patrol wants to remind folks to drive safely this New Year’s weekend and will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period from 6:01 p.m. today to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, where all available personnel will be on duty.

Officers will be focusing on impaired drivers but will also watch for distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations as well as motorists in need of assistance.

Beginning Sunday, drivers in California will not be allowed to hold and operate a handheld wireless telephone or electronic communications device while driving unless it is mounted on the vehicle’s windshield, dashboard, or center console in a way that does not block the driver’s view of the road, according to a DMV news release.

Under the new law, a motorist can only use their hand to activate or deactivate a feature or function on the device that requires a single swipe or tap.

The increased patrols are in efforts to reduce the number of holiday related driving deaths. During last year’s holiday weekend, 27 people died. CHP officers made 920 DUI arrests during that time.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that 40 percent of traffic related deaths during the December holidays involve drunk drivers, a 12 percent increase over the rest of the month, according to a CHP news release.

This is the first time since 2011 that New Year’s Eve fell on a Saturday night and officers are anticipating an uptick in impaired driving as a result.

“I’ve had to arrest a number of designated drivers,” CHP Public Information Officer Greg Tassone said. “They try to start self assessing themselves of how safe someone is to drive. You can’t self assess when you or others have been drinking.”

The CHP urges everyone to plan a safe ride home before the parties start and suggests calling a taxi, phoning a sober friend or family member, using public transportation, or Uber or Lyft.

In addition, Gold Country Cab and Community Resources and Recovery are donating safe rides home from midnight to 4 a.m. Sunday by calling (530) 274-8294.

AAA will offer a free tow home of up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, to 6 a.m. on Sunday with their ‘Tipsy Tow’ program by calling 1-800-222-4357.

