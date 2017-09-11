Nevada County Cannabis Alliance takes ‘Best in Parade’ at Nevada City’s Constitution Day celebration

The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance took the top prize "Best in Parade" Sunday for its Constitution Day Parade entry, among a list of winners released by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Also honored at the 51st annual event were the following:

Best Historical Unit — 1st place: U.S. Submarine Veterans — Gold Country Base; 2nd place: California Consolidated Drum Band & Delaware Regiment; 3rd place: Daughters of the American Revolution; Honorable mention: Sons of the American Revolution

Best Float — 1st place: Nevada County Green Party; 2nd place: Moon for Sheriff; 3rd place: M3 Mall; Honorable mention: Nevada County for the State of Jefferson.

Best Marching Unit — 1st place: Union Hill School Marching Band; 2nd place: Signers of the Constitution & Marching Masons; 3rd place: VFW Post 2655; Honorable mention: Marine Corps League of Nevada County

Best Musical Group .— 1st place: Sacramento Youth Band; 2. Grand Isle Fire Brigade; 3. Nevada Union High School Band; Honorable mention: Lyman Gilmore Band.

Mayor's Choice — 1st place: PFLAG; 2nd place: Uncle Sam; 3rd place: Bicycle Recycle Program.

Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce