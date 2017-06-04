Nevada County budget hearings set for Tuesday, Wednesday | TheUnion.com

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to hear public comment and examine its proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

Supervisors are set to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The budget, scheduled for a vote of the supervisors on June 20, calls for expenditures of $229,371,029 and revenues of $220,313,498. The county is expected to fill the shortfall — about $9 million — from different funds.

"We've got significant one-time expenditures," said Martin Polt, the county's CFO. "That's a large part of it."

Road and bridge repairs, improvements to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station and a $1.5 million gap in the county's general fund led to the $9 million shortfall.

A roads fund will pay for infrastructure improvements. The solid waste fund will fill the gap caused by the transfer station improvements. The county's fund balance will cover the general fund shortage, Polt said.

That would leave the county fund balance with about $28.5 million, if the budget is passed in its current form, he added.

The fiscal year 2017-18 budget is 7.2 percent higher than this year's, which was about $213.9 million.

