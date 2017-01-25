Nevada County Boy Scout takes unique route for Eagle project | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Cemetery District operates 27 public cemeteries in western Nevada County — 25 historic natural and two modern lawn cemeteries. Eighteen of the cemeteries are open and active, while the remaining nine historic cemeteries are closed and inactive. Visit http://www.NevadaCemeteryDistrict.com for information.

Jonathan Beck needed a project to complete his journey to become an Eagle Scout.

Many Eagle Scout projects involve some sort of building or construction project. Or maybe the restoration of something that had started to wither with age.

Beck actually started down that road as well, but after hitting a road block here and an coming across an idea there, he wrapped up a project that differed from many before.

In the end, Beck plotted and recorded every single grave in the North San Juan Protestant Cemetery.

It wasn’t his original plan, and he had an abundance of help along the way, but a week ago today he officially handed his work over to Nevada Cemetery District Manager Matthew Melugin.

The original plan

When he first set out, Beck had heard that Hooper and Weaver Mortuary had some gravestones that had, over time, sunk below the surface. He decided it would be a worthwhile project to bring those stones back up and restore them.

However, he’d heard the rumors months before actually starting in on the project. By the time he hit up the mortuary to help, they informed him the deed had already been done and the gravestones restored to their proper depth.

But, they said, Beck should go talk to the cemetery district. Surely it would have something that needed attention.

A new direction

Beck then reached out to Melugin, and he was more than happy to oblige. Melugin explained to Beck that a few years ago many active cemeteries across the nation received funding to be plotted and mapped out. However, closed cemeteries — or cemeteries that weren’t receiving new burials — weren’t mapped.

That left a number of Nevada County’s cemeteries without an updated database. He told Beck that’s something that could be a big help.

“That’s a big cemetery,” Melugin said of the plot up in North San Juan. “We get phone calls and emails all the time of people asking us to check on a headstone. We have to walk around and find them.

“We’ve had times where we’ve walked around for hours and not found a thing. We just haven’t had something like this before. This is going to be a huge benefit to us when it comes to working with the public.”

Little help?

Beck, armed only with his dad, a 100-foot tape measure and an Assessor’s Parcel Number map, headed to the cemetery to start his work.

“We quickly realized that wasn’t going to work,” Beck said, explaining surveying the land was going to be considerably more complicated than he’d expected. Beck’s dad is a contractor, so he handed over contact information to three surveyors and sent his son off to find some help.

“The first two didn’t get back with me at all,” Beck said. “The third, well, his wife heard the message and told him he had to help me.”

As it turns out, former Grass Valley Mayor Patti Ingram-Spencer was the wife, and former Nevada County Supervisor John Spencer, of Spencer Land Surveying, reached out to Beck.

Spencer confirmed the story.

“I blame it on my wife,” Spencer said with a smile. “She heard the message on my office phone and said, ‘John, you need to go help that young man.’”

Beck, to put it mildly, was thankful.

“I cannot emphasize enough how I couldn’t have done it without him,” Beck said. “I mean, I’m going to bake her a cake or something. It was such a great experience working with (John). He taught me and all the scouts about the equipment he used. It was invaluable.”

Spencer said he was more than happy to help.

“Locating things on the Earth’s surface, well, that’s what I do,” Spencer said. “This was a pretty fun project. I think it’ll be a real benefit to the cemetery district and to people.”

Benefit to veterans

Another aspect of the project that appealed to Beck was having an opportunity to plot the graves of military veterans at the site.

“I want to serve,” Beck said. “I’m looking at the Naval Academy and ROTC programs. I’ve wanted to serve in the military since I can remember. My grandpa was in the military as well as my uncles. That’s just how I grew up.”

So when Beck found out he could map the plots of folks who had served, he knew this was the right project for him. While putting together the database, he made a special mark on the map for a veteran’s grave.

Melugin said this will certainly help him and his crew on special days when cemetery district employees head out with mini American flags to mark graves of those who served. In the past, they’d roam each cemetery and put a flag on any military graves they’d find. Now, in North San Juan anyway, they’ll bring their map and hit them all in a much shorter amount of time.

That’s a wrap

Because of the scope of the project, Beck called on his fellow scouts to give him a hand. Once the surveyed map was created, the plotting could begin. Beck sent scouts out in teams to record the information on each grave. If it was a military grave, they’d get as much information as possible including name, rank and what war they fought in.

“There were graves dating back to the Spanish War all the way up to Vietnam,” Beck said. “Most were World War I and World War II.”

When the dust settled and it was time to input the names into the database, Beck ran into one final snag.

“With four different groups of people out there writing down names, you get a lot of different types of handwriting,” he said with a smile, noting some handwriting is considerably easier to read than others. “I had to go back out six or seven times, double-checking and triple-checking to make sure it was right.”

Beck estimated 600 individual data points were entered when the job was complete and has turned his final project in to the Boy Scouts.

Ross Maak is city editor at The Union. He can be reached at rmaak@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.