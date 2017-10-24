Nevada County Board of Supervisors allocates money for Hospitality House

What’s it for: Operating expenses, equipment like computers and travel expenses

Hospitality House will get two new case managers, bringing the total number of them to three, after a Tuesday vote of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

The money, will pay Turning Point Community Programs, Inc., an additional $103,648 from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. The additional money will pay the salaries of case managers assigned to the Grass Valley homeless shelter, as well as expenses like cell phones, said Rebecca Slade, the county's Behavioral Health director.

The Tuesday vote increases the year-long contract amount between the county and Turning Point to a total of $2,449,541.

The money comes from Mental Health Services Act and MediCal funds.

"Hospitality House provides a critical safety net," Slade said. "Hospitality House is full every night.

"These service coordinators will work on getting Hospitality House guests rehoused," Slade said of the case managers.

Additionally, the county approved another $44,000 of Mental Health Services Act funds for Hospitality House between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018. That money will go toward operating and travel expenses, as well as equipment like computers.

The vote increases the year-long contract between the county and Hospitality House to a total of $105,797.

The state dollars, while not earmarked, must be spent on items within the county's state-approved Mental Health Service Act plan, Slade said.

No county dollars are involved in the two contracts.

"This is a long awaited continuation of our ongoing partnership with the county," said Nancy Baglietto, Hospitality House executive director.

Neither Turning Point nor Hospitality House will immediately receive additional funds. Instead the two organizations can bill the county up to the new amounts. The county would then pay for the costs with the state funds.

Supervisor Heidi Hall, who helped create a county committee focused on homelessness, praised the move.

"We've worked so hard in the last few months to move this conversation forward," she said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.