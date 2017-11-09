Nevada County Board of Education seeks provisional trustee

The Nevada County Board of Education has formally started the search for a new trustee, with Bob Altieri attending his last board meeting Wednesday after 19 years.

Altieri announced his resignation to the board and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools in a Nov. 1 letter, one year shy of the end of his fifth term. The business broker and certified appraiser has served on the board since 1994.

At Wednesday's board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay presented the timeline for naming a replacement.

Notices have been posted for applications for the provisional appointment, with noon, Dec. 1, as the deadline to apply. Applicants must be 18 or older and a registered voter; applications are available online at http://www.nevco.org or at the district office, 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

The applications include questions regarding educational background and experience with Nevada County's school system, as well as an analysis of the applicant's strengths and time commitment. They will be reviewed to ensure they are valid and the board will interview qualified applicants — and appoint a provisional trustee — at the next board meeting on Dec. 13.

