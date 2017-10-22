Nevada County blotter: Vandal spotted drawing swastikas on fence

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:41 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man sleeping in front of his office. Officers admonished the person for trespassing and about the camping ordinance.

7:42 a.m. — A caller in the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a man camped in front of a business and refusing to leave. The man later left on a red bicycle.

12:00 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three men and a woman doing drugs in front of a business.

2:49 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man wearing all black clothing was drawing swastikas on a fence. The man ran when confronted by the caller.

Recommended Stories For You

9:11 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a transient loitering in the area. Officers arrived and arrested someone on two outstanding warrants.

9:21 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Mill Street reported that people were harassing her and throwing her items in the road.

Saturday

9:09 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported that someone left a deer head in their garbage can. The caller wanted to ensure their business would face no problems for having the item in its trash.

10:04 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Alta Street reported that someone broke into her locked vehicle two nights before and stole some items.

5:57 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported three "trimmigrants" who were kicked out of a business and then refused to leave the area. One began playing a guitar in front of the store. All were gone when police arrived.

7:07 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Castlemont Drive reported a man dragging a woman out of a house and forcing her into a vehicle. Authorities traced the man's phone to Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln before the device was turned off. Police then traced the woman's phone to Colfax. Authorities issued a "Be on the Lookout" for the man's car. Officers contacted the woman, who indicated she was uninjured.

7:34 p.m. — A caller at South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported the theft of her white Chevrolet Silverado. The theft occurred when she stopped her vehicle to ask why the driver behind her was following her. A man in that vehicle jumped into her car and fled when she stopped. Dispatchers state that the incident was a repossession.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

9:10 a.m. — Dispatchers reported that a man near Highway 20 and Rim Rock Lane stopped a Cal Fire vehicle and said he'd been drugged. Cal Fire requested a deputy respond. The man then moved on.

10:31 a.m. — A caller near Bowman Lake and Grouse Ridge roads reported two men who illegally shot a deer.

12:59 p.m. — A caller near Admiral Lane and Iron Rock Road reported two people on his property that refused to leave. The men were becoming threatening.

3:57 p.m. — A caller near Evening Star Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole money and tools.

4:40 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs and Spenceville roads reported a man who appeared to be on drugs jumping into traffic.

5:28 p.m. — A caller near Blackledge Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported finding a stolen safe in a parking lot. The safe was too large to move.

5:48 p.m. — A caller near Rosemary Lane and Garden Bar Road reported that a man continued to come on his property. They would escort the man off the property, though he kept returning. The caller said he was scared to again approach the man because he said he's Jesus Christ and belonged there.

Saturday

10:56 a.m. — A caller near Inverness Way and Oro Valley Road reported the theft of some tools from his truck bed.

11:23 a.m. — A caller near Gautier Drive and Hidden Hill Road reported that a vehicle went through a fence on her property overnight.

2:10 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Cook Road reported that someone had broken into a garage. The structure had a broken window and a knife was in the wall.

6:33 p.m. — A caller near Canopy Court and Lodgepole Drive reported a residential burglary. Someone entered the home through a window.

— Alan Riquelmy