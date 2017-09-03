Nevada County blotter: Man, possibly deaf, wanders into caller’s home

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:13 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported that a member of hospital staff was assaulted by a patient's family. There were no injuries.

1:20 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

2:17 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man smoking marijuana on a business' patio.

Saturday

6:31 a.m. — Dispatchers reported that a group of transients were camped on the front lawn of a 200 South Church Street building. Police, which on Friday asked the same group to leave, again asked the transients to move along.

1:08 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Bank Street reported a man who hit the caller's vehicle with a guitar. The incident began when the caller asked the man to leave the area. The man began making threats about a gun, though no gun was seen. Officers then arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:17 a.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road reported the theft of items from a construction site, including a rebar cutter bender, a bender bar, a subfloor and nails.

9:05 a.m. — Dispatchers reported a marijuana ordinance violation on Scopar Road.

9:40 a.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Trail reported a truck with a camper parked on a county road. Two men appeared to be starting a campfire. The caller also reported a large pile of marijuana trimmings by the side of a road about 100 yards from the camper.

11:45 a.m. — A caller in the 23000 block of Lone Pine Drive reported a residential burglary.

5:41 p.m. — Dispatchers reported someone calling from the 20000 block of Scotts Flat Road. They heard yelling in the background. Authorities responded and made an arrest.

6:53 p.m. — A caller at Bloomfield-Graniteville and Cooper roads reported a man in a white vehicle playing music loudly. The man started yelling at people as they passed. Authorities arrived and arrested a man on charges of DUI and obstruction of an officer.

Saturday

12:07 a.m. — A caller reported that someone was trying to break into a home in the 17000 block of Norlene Way. The caller, driving home at the time, said a babysitter was with two children and locked in the master bedroom. A third child remained in the living room. Authorities arrived and found no signs of forced entry.

2:30 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Oak Street reported someone was possibly trying to break into her home. The caller saw light from flashlights through her windows. The lights then disappeared.

7:48 a.m. — A caller reported a large transient camp on PG&E land near Laing's Crossing, about a mile from Bowman Lake Road. The caller said there was a large amount of human waste at the site.

9:42 a.m. — A caller on Lewis Road reported an overgrown marijuana garden.

11:04 a.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of Cement Hill Road reported a man who may have been deaf arrive at his apartment and go to the caller's bedroom. The caller asked the man to leave, though it appeared he didn't understand.

11:45 a.m. — A caller in the 18000 block of Chaparral Drive reported that her property continues to be burglarized.

12:07 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Mystic Mine Road reported that he returned to his property early that day and discovered that someone had dumped several butane cans there.

2:32 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Valley Oak Court reported that a water truck was taking water from a fire hydrant. The driver of the water truck had been told he couldn't take the water.

4:05 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Garden Bar Road reported a man in her driveway who refused to leave. Authorities responded and checked the area.

11:07 p.m. — A caller on Round Valley Circle reported a woman who held a butcher's knife to the caller's chest. She left and then returned, entering his home. The caller said there were guns inside the home, but he didn't think the woman would remember them. Authorities then arrived and made an arrest.

11:19 p.m. — A caller in the 18000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a transient camp with a controlled fire.

— Alan Riquelmy