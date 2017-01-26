Nevada County bank robbery suspect takes undisclosed amount of cash, escapes | TheUnion.com

The suspect who robbed the Tri Counties Bank in South County on Thursday remained at large that night after escaping with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

Wearing a ski mask and hooded jacket, the male suspect entered the 10037 Combie Road bank around 10 a.m. He gave a note to a teller demanding cash, was given money and then left on foot, Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bob Jakobs said.

The suspect showed no weapon. No one was injured, Jakobs added.

“He was seen running from the bank,” Jakobs said, noting the suspect ran west.

Several law enforcement agencies descended on the area. A California Highway Patrol helicopter in the air responded to the scene, directing officers on the ground to potential suspects, CHP Officer Greg Tassone said.

Bear River High, Cottage Hill Elementary and Magnolia Intermediate schools went on lockdown. The schools lifted the lockdown after authorities said the suspect no longer was in the area, school officials said.

Authorities remained on scene for around four hours, Jakobs said.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspect. Authorities said he was 6-foot, 2-inches tall, wore a black mask with sunglasses, green camouflage jacket, dark pants and shoes.

Authorities recovered no personal items or clothing during their search. Jakobs declined to say if they found the suspect’s DNA or fingerprints at the bank.

The FBI is investigating the case along with the sheriff’s office, said Gina Swankie, public affairs specialist with the FBI.

