Nevada County authorities rescue pair after four-wheeling mishap | TheUnion.com

Two men and a dog who went missing while four-wheeling in the snow have been found safe, Nevada County authorities said.

The pair, who went missing Monday night around Valencia and Burlington Ridge roads, got stuck in the snow and slush off Highway 20. Around 4,500 feet above sea level, they called friends who then contacted authorities. They spent the night in a cabin and were found safe Tuesday morning according to Sheriff Keith Royal.

“This is a happy ending, considering what could happen,” Royal said.

The two men around 10 a.m. Monday took two vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Toyota 4Runner, northeast of Scotts Flat Lake to four-wheel. Family heard from them around 9:30 p.m. that night.

“They were OK, but they were freezing,” Royal said.

The vehicles had become stuck in the snow, leading the men and dog to hike to a nearby residence. Authorities and volunteers began searching for them Tuesday morning. They found the pair hours later, Royal said.

“You get some slush and you get slip and slide,” he added. “If you don’t have good traction, you’re stuck.”

Royal advised people to remain indoors during inclement weather and avoid any situation that could lead to the need for rescue.

