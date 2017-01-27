Nevada County authorities: 2 girls try to hang selves at Western Gateway Park | TheUnion.com

Nevada County authorities: 2 girls try to hang selves at Western Gateway Park
January 27, 2017
Two girls who tried to hang themselves at Western Gateway Park were in satisfactory condition on Friday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities responded around 5:20 p.m. Thursday to reports of people trying to hang themselves near the baseball fields at the Penn Valley Drive park. One of the girls called authorities about the attempt and tried to cut down the other girl, reports state.
According to records, the second girl was then freed and apparently breathing.
Authorities declined to release any further details.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
