Nevada County asks for applicants for cannabis community advisory group | TheUnion.com

Nevada County on Tuesday released applications for membership to its community advisory group, a panel that will help craft recommendations for a permanent marijuana grow ordinance.

The applications, which ask applicants about their expertise in various fields, qualifications to serve on the group and experience serving on committees, are due by 5 p.m. May 2. They're available online and at the county's Community Development Agency office at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The Board of Supervisors, which will choose the panel's 10 to 12 members, is expected to hear an update on the process at its Tuesday meeting, said Sean Powers, the county's Community Development Agency director.

"Our intention is to have that first meeting of the CAG in May," Powers said of the community advisory group.

Applications should be submitted in person or mailed to the Nevada County Community Development Agency, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 170, Nevada City, 95959. They also can be faxed to 530-265-9851 or emailed to ComDevAgency@co.nevada.ca.us. The county will accept no late or incomplete submissions.

The process of selecting advisory panel members, and the dates of their eight meetings over the next few months, will take shape at the supervisors' meetings on Tuesday and May 9. No panel member has been chosen and no meeting date set, though Powers said the panel likely would meet on Tuesdays.

It's unknown when the Board of Supervisors will pick the advisory group members, as supervisor input could affect the timeline. The selection will be made during an open supervisors meeting, and six of the eight advisory panel meetings will be open to the public, Powers said.

Officials have said they're looking to create a diverse advisory panel that includes people across the community in various industries.

Medicinal cannabis advocates have said for months they want representation on the panel.

"We absolutely plan on having someone apply," said Diana Gamzon, director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance.

Supporters of medical marijuana served on a subcommittee after Measure W's June failure. That subcommittee helped draft the existing, temporary grow rules currently in effect for Nevada County.

Officials have said they want the permanent grow rules in place by 2018's grow season.

