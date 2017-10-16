Nevada County Amateur Radio Services operators assist in fire emergencies

Representing Nevada County Amateur Radio Services and with the approval of the county Office of Emergency Services, Jason Eaton (KJ6HNP) and Cal McKitrick (AI6MC) responded to the Red Cross request for assistance at the First Baptist Church shelter set up to assist area fire evacuees.

The amateur radio operators assignment was from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., handling any requests for health and welfare or other necessary message requests deemed necessary by the shelter managers. By morning, the number of shelter occupants was minimal. Evacuees started returning home as electricity was restored in areas cleared from evacuation status.

Amateur radio operators have also played crucial roles in the aftermath of the Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where the Red Cross partnered with the American Radio Relay League, which sent two 25-person teams of highly qualified operators.

Visit the website https://ares387.wordpress.com/ for more information on Nevada County Amateur Radio Services.