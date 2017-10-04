Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down at Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday

Veterans in need of services can receive help Friday and Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds through the annual Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down.

"Stand Down is a term used during war to describe the practice of removing combat troops from the field and taking care of their basic needs in a safe area," the event's website states.

At the Stand Down, veterans can receive emergency food and clothing, medical and rehabilitation attention, medical transportation and financial assistance. Information on meals and shelters for homeless veterans and family members, as well as counseling and other services will also be available.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Visit http://www.ncavsd.org for more information.

