Nevada County Airport prepares for next stage in security fence project

The first phase of a security fence project at the Nevada County Airport is done and the second phase is on track for an early 2018 completion, officials said Tuesday.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously agreed to apply for a $52,180 Caltrans grant. That grant, along with an already-approved $1.04 million federal grant, will help pay for Phase II of the security fence.

Phase I, completed today for about $779,000, paid for the north, east and west sides of the fence. Phase II, scheduled for a late January completion at a cost of about $1.16 million, will construct the fence's south side, said Lee Ocker, airport manager.

"The south side includes the three motorized gates, which are expensive," Ocker said.

Over 90 percent of the cost — about $1,797,775 — comes from federal and state grants. The remaining amount — about $141,775 — comes from the airport enterprise fund, Ocker said.

The fence is needed to keep deer off the runway. Ocker said an aircraft last year had a close call with a deer.

That close call wouldn't have occurred if the project had remained on schedule and completed last year, Ocker said.

County officials in March 2016 filed suit against a general contractor and subcontractor, alleging errors in a survey for the fence that includes missing deed documents and errors in the boundary's location.

All sides settled the suit, with one defendant agreeing to pay the county around $60,000. The money was used for another survey, though the issue delayed the project's completion, officials have said.

