Nevada County airport fence project scheduled for completion in winter 2017 | TheUnion.com

Construction on a long delayed new fence at the Nevada County Air Park is now expected to begin this spring.

The construction of the fence, needed to keep deer off the runway, will occur in two stages. The first stage is scheduled for late March or early April. The second stage is set for mid to late summer, said Lee Ocker, the airport’s manager.

The project is scheduled for completion by winter 2017. It’s not expected to interfere with next year’s air show, scheduled for July.

“It’ll encompass the whole movement area of the airport,” Ocker added. “The impact to wildlife is minimal.”

The total cost of the project is between $2.3 to $2.4 million, about twice the initial estimate. Construction costs have risen since the first estimate, which may have been too low, Ocker said.

“We were supposed to begin over a year ago,” he added.

State and federal grants will pay for a majority of the fence, leaving the county to pay for about $230,000 of the cost.

Problems with a survey for the fence led to the project’s delay.

The county had filed suit against Mead & Hunt, Inc., and Richard Gerving, dropping it after both sides reached an agreement.

Mead & Hunt agreed to pay almost $60,000 to the county as part of a settlement. That money was used to pay another company to complete a survey necessary for the project.

The lawsuit, filed in early March, alleged errors in a survey for the fence, including missing deed documents, no list of boundary encroachments and errors in the boundary’s location.

