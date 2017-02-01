Nevada County Airport Commission OK’s new sign | TheUnion.com

A new sign for the Nevada County Air Park, along with a name change for the facility, will go before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors this month.

The Airport Commission on Friday approved the sign at Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive. The design now includes the name of Errol MacBoyle, who in 1933 helped found the air field.

Friday’s vote fell on the heels of the commission’s Jan. 12 recommendation to change the name of the air park to the Nevada County Airport. At that meeting they opted against including MacBoyle in the name of the airport.

Supervisors are expected on Feb. 12 to vote on the name change recommendation. If approved, the sign stating the airport and MacBoyle’s name would then go up.

“We’re a full service airport, not just an air park,” said airport manager Lee Ocker of the name change.

Gage McKinney, author of “MacBoyle’s Gold,” argued in favor of including MacBoyle in the name of the airport. Several people opposed the change, saying the airport’s name should remain short for safety purposes.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.