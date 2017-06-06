Nevada County Ag Tour slated for June 14 | TheUnion.com

Now in its 100th year, the Nevada County Farm Bureau (NCFB) is excited to announce that the 2017 Nevada County Agriculture Tour will be an all-day event on Wednesday, June 14, and will feature farm, ranch, and vineyard visits that represent the diversity and innovation of agriculture in Nevada County.

Tour stops include:

• Super Tuber Organic Potato Farm and AM Ranch Pastured Pigs

• Heart and Soul Alpacas and Spinnery

• West Coast Equine Sports Therapy

• Historic Miller Ranch (including a barbecue lunch by the pond)

• Chacewater Ponderosa Vineyards

"As we celebrate the 100th year of the Nevada County Farm Bureau, it seems fitting to provide the opportunity for members of the public to experience one of our most exciting Ag Tour events to date," a news release states. "Attendees will have the opportunity to visit a historic ranch, see behind the scenes at a leading-edge equine therapy facility, taste some of our finest local wines, learn about holistically grown pork and potatoes, and maybe even pet an alpaca!"

Tickets for the tour are available by advance purchase only until June 9, and can be purchased by visiting http://www.nevadacountyfarmbureau.com or by calling Manager Debora Totoonchie, at 530-346-8146. The cost is $40 (or $30 for Farm Bureau members.) Tickets include air-conditioned transportation, lunch, educational talks at each stop, and wine tasting. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out.

Nevada County Farm Bureau is an organization where all county residents interested in ranching, farming, and agriculture have the opportunity to join together, stay informed, and have a voice in managing agricultural resources. For more information about membership and to learn more about Farm Bureau programs like Farm Day, agricultural advocacy, youth scholarships, the annual farm picnic and dinner, and educational workshops, please visit http://www.nevadacountyfarmbureau.com.