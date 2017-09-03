Nevada County 4-H seeks teen volunteers for food and ag project
September 3, 2017
Teens in Nevada County are invited to participate in a food and agriculture education program sponsored by the University of California Cooperative Extension and the Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program.
Trained teen educators will teach hands-on nutrition, gardening and cooking activities to younger youth, focusing on where our food comes from and how important food is to our health and well-being. No previous experience is necessary.
Teen teachers will lead engaging activities, including preparing and tasting new foods, growing vegetables and lessons about nutrition and physical activity. Volunteer hours can be counted toward school community service obligations. This project is geared toward offering in-depth, quality extracurricular and leadership experience for college applications. The Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program offers letters of recommendation for college or employment applications.
Teen volunteers would complete training led by 4-H and University of California staff. For more information or to register for the training, go to http://ucanr.edu/4hfoodandag
For further information, contact Jill Simmons at 530-273-4563, or jcsimmons@ucdavis.edu
Source: University of California Cooperative Extension
