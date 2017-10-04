Nevada County 4-H announces winners of window decorating contest

A misty mountain scene painted on the windows of Foothill Mercantile in downtown Grass Valley recently won a 4-H contest.

In celebration of National 4-H week, community clubs in Nevada County decorated merchant windows in downtown Grass Valley, according to a release. There are five displays depicting the theme of this years' event, #trueleader. Displays are created by individual community clubs which promote the 4-H program including individual projects, community service and youth leadership development.

First place went to Misty Mountain in Foothill Mercantile while Meadowlarks in The Artist Workshop finished second. Third place went to Penn Valley 4-H in Swenson's Woman's Apparel Store and fourth went to Chicago Park in The Bamboo Store. Kentucky Flat in The Book Seller finished in fifth.

The panel of local judges were Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Smethers, Nevada County Fairgrounds Duty Manager Patrick Eidman and Bart Riebe, owner of Riebes Auto Parts.

The window displays will remain available for viewing through Saturday. For more information go to http://ucanr.org/sites/nevadacounty4h/ or call 530-273-4563.

Source: Nevada County 4-H