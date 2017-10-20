Nevada City’s Stone House fully up and running after year-long renovation

Nevada City's iconic Stone House is finally fully open.

On Thursday, the completely refurbished, 136-year-old former brewery got a chance to strut its stuff during a mixer for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Jonathan Rowe bought the building in February 2016 after it closed abruptly late the year before.

Initially, the plan was to have the space reopened by that summer, but the Stone House did not officially launch until 14 months later, with a soft opening of a limited menu in the downstairs bar and restaurant.

Back in April sales manager Christi Nasser said the renovation took longer than expected because Rowe didn't hire a major contractor, with virtually all of the labor, metal work, woodwork and materials staying local.

"He is so passionate about this building and so passionate about this project that he won't take (shortcuts). … If he doesn't like it he changes it," Nasser told The Union. "Everything had to be perfect in this building to reflect the historical era."

The plan was to open areas in stages with the upstairs fine-dining area and lounge first, followed by the patio and the third floor. The third floor has been converted into a three-bedroom apartment for bridal parties; the deck outside the apartment leads down the stairs to the patio for ceremonies and receptions.

Local jazz musician David Clouse is handling the bookings and has instituted a jazz dinner series on Fridays; he is part of house band Sierra 4, along with Bill Douglass, John Girton and Nora Nasbaum. The jazz series lineup includes local favorites such as Beaucoup Chapeaux, Ivan Najera and Hannah Jane Kile.

"Jonathan's doing everything right," Clouse said. "This space never felt like it was in the community before. He's got lots of people involved (now)."

Another local — born and raised — working to raise community awareness of the Stone House is McKenna Martindale, who has been managing the front of the house since July.

"Seeing the Stone House resurrected, seeing the beautiful structure of the building — it's fun to finally see it fulfilled to its full potential," she said.

Upstairs and the bar area are normally used for the dinner service on weekdays, explained Martindale. For the jazz dinner service on the weekend, they set up downstairs on the dance floor. Weddings take over the entire building, including the patio.

"Every week it gets busier, and now we're getting regulars coming in," Martindale said. "The weddings have been phenomenal."

The events are going well, too, she said, adding the building was at its full capacity last weekend.

"I can't wait to see where it goes in the future," Martindale said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.