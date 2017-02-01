Nevada City welcomes new planning commissioner Josie Andrews | TheUnion.com

Nevada City welcomed a new planning commissioner Wednesday when Josie Andrews was sworn in as the replacement of Commissioner Gail Damskey, who resigned from her post three weeks ago.

Council members are each responsible for choosing one planning commissioner, and Damskey was Council Member David Parker’s appointee and suggested Andrews as her replacement.

“She’s a woman, she was born in Nevada City, and has a great love for our town,” Parker said of Andrews.

“I was super excited David came by to give me some literature,” Andrews said after being sworn by City Clerk Neil Locke. “This time I could say yes.”

Andrews, who is returning to Nevada City after growing up here, is currently a librarian at Bear River High School and was previously asked by Parker to be a commissioner but had to decline due to a conflict of interest working for the county at the time.

Damskey wasn’t at the swearing in, but spoke in a separate interview of her reasons for stepping down.

“I see that there has been so much enmeshment in this small town and lack of transparency,” Damskey said. “I think it’s very important to practice transparency whether or not we are paid. For me it was a personal feeling of losing respect for the city.

“I just thought I could make a difference, and I’m sure I could have if I stayed in there, but I felt I was climbing a glass wall.”

Damskey also expressed discontent in honoring the local building codes and laws, and will remain interested in local politics. She sees protecting the city’s heritage while working to bring the city in to the 21st century as major issue.

“David definitely wants a female on there,” Damskey said of her replacement. “Josie is very smart, I like seeing the younger generation get in there. She wanted to return to the city because that’s what she remembers as her childhood place. For her to take my place I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Grass Valley

Meanwhile, the city of Grass Valley lost Commissioner Don Coots, who was honored by the city council in late January for his four years on the commission.

Coots’ who was Mayor Howard Levine’s commission appointee when he was first appointed to the council in 2012, was honored by Levine for taking the environment, health and general welfare of the community into account when deliberating on proposals brought before the commission.

“He looked at the annexation for the south part of Grass Valley, and other projects,” Levine said. “Some that have happened, some that are in the process. He gave 100 percent of his attention and really studied.”

An application for Coots’ replacement has already been dropped off at the City of Grass Valley, and Levine will again have the final say on his selection from the applicant pool with a decision expected to be made within the next month.

