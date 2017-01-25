Nevada City welcomes Cultural District program | TheUnion.com

A presentation by Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor to the Nevada City Council regarding the California Arts Council’s Cultural Districts Program drew praise from council members Wednesday night.

“I find it exciting,” Council member David Parker said, adding that Nevada City and Nevada County have a vibrant and thriving arts scene. “How it got here was individually through the artists themselves. It really is time for the public identities to at least honor the art in our community that has been here for decades and decades.”

Councilwoman Reinette Senum echoed those sentiments and identified the aspect that the cultural district designation would essentially help protect the artists refuge that Nevada City has become.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Senum said. “Much of Nevada City was built on arts and I could go on, but this will add to a stronger vision, and help to protect the artist.”

“We see what’s happening in San Francisco where artists are getting pushed out,” Senum said, adding that she is already seeing artists being pushed out of Nevada City.

The evidence of a potentially successful cultural district was identified during the presentation and included being a destination, a center of economic influx and revitalization, the retention of artists and arts organizations, retention of home-grown assets and uses, and inclusive development.

Benefits identified by cultural district designation include tools to help preserve existing cultural resources, access to selected state resources including grants, tax credits, and other financial incentives as well as partnerships with and for local government, a better understanding of the value of importance of artists and cultural resources, increased pride of place, enhanced marketing opportunities, as well as opportunities for arts and cultural organizations and businesses.

The state is expected to release a notice for a request of letters of interest, which will be open for eight weeks.

