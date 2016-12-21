Nevada City warming shelter volunteers needed | TheUnion.com

Volunteers are needed to staff a cold weather warming shelter through the new year’s weekend in Nevada City’s Seaman’s Lodge, according to Sierra Roots’ Janice O’Brien.

Dropping temperatures in the coming forecast prompted City Manager Mark Prestwich and Police Chief Tim Foley to prepare for a cold weather shelter to be set up at the lodge beginning Friday evening, however according to O’Brien, the soonest she can have the shelter staffed is Saturday evening.

“I can’t open until Saturday night. We don’t have people set up, and I can’t do it until I get everybody set up,” O’Brien said.

Prestwich confirmed there are no scheduling conflicts with the Seaman’s Lodge through next weekend and has allowed Sierra Roots to set up the cold weather shelter until Jan. 1 if needed.

“It’s really hard to get a lot of people,” O’Brien said.

During the four nights that a warming shelter was recently established, 17-22 people were served.

“Volunteers are needed to split the evening so that they don’t have to be there all night,” Prestwich said.

The current forecast calls for a low of 24 degrees Saturday and Sunday night, while Monday night calls for a low of 30.

Those interested in volunteering for a shift at the warming shelter can contact Janice O’Brien at 530-265-5403 or 530-263-2058.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.