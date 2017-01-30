Nevada City to LAFCo: Hands off our Sphere of Influence | TheUnion.com

Nevada County’s regulatory planning agency, or Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) recently presented its plans to restrict the boundaries of Nevada City’s Sphere of Influence by nearly half the current acreage.

The issue, some suggest is one of the most important this council will likely see, brought out the likes of former city council members, mayors, planners, commissioners and concerned citizens to suggest Nevada City’s Sphere of Influence should be left to Nevada City.

A total of 2,907 acres currently sit in the Sphere of Influence surrounding the incorporated borders of Nevada City. LAFCo officials are suggesting removal of 1,425 of those acres.

“I understand and apologize that this is disconcerting,” LAFCo officer SR Jones said following a Jan. 25 presentation to the City Council. “I took care of a handful of properties where the city’s General Plan designation was not consistent with the County’s General Plan.”

City Engineer Bryan McAlister was on hand with Assistant City Engineer Bill Falconi to provide context as to why the city’s Sphere of Influence is the way it is.

“It is not just about development, it is about conservation and protection of our creeks and trails,” McAlister said. “To protect our identity and sense of place.”

Falconi, who worked on the original Sphere of Influence adopted in 1983, shared a wealth of information and went so far as to suggest that it should be expanded instead of reduced.

“This Sphere of Influence was developed by Beryl Robinson who was not only the city manager, but was an engineer,” Falconi said. “The main parameters of the day were the ability to serve the property with sewer and water. The main reason for the sphere was the roads, the sewer and the water. The city has a recreation department, a pool and such, but the county does not have those facilities. The county does use those facilities and there is mutual cooperation. The city of Nevada City considers the area around it, as its services area. The county seat is in Nevada City, the forestry office is in Nevada City …”

Falconi elaborated on the instability of some of the soils surrounding Nevada City and the watershed that flows through the city as other reasons for inclusion into the sphere, and named many different ravines from which drainage flows directly through the city.

“Wet Hill, there’s a reason why it’s called Wet Hill, because it’s wet,” Falconi said. “It’s a very wet hill, there’s a lot of property. Caltrans is on our sewer there already, because they had failing septics. Our sphere was developed for those reasons.”

“In closing,” Falconi said. “Nevada City is unique among cities and we know it. Sunset (Magazine) called us No. 1 for a reason. Whatever other cities do has no affect on us. We’ve been in business since 1850 and I believe we should continue to protect our heritage.”

“If we lose that designation we will lose to urban sprawl and leap frog development,” Environmental Planner Laurie Oberholtzer said during the public comment period on the topic. “It is our watershed and it should remain in our care.”

“I have great respect for SR Jones but I completely disagree with her,” said Paul Matson, a former council member, mayor and LAFCo commissioner of 15 years. “If it flows by gravity into Little Deer Creek, it’s ours. We not only protect ourselves with our Sphere of Influence, we are protecting our entire area with what I think are intelligent growth plans. I think it is perceived that we don’t grow fast enough to be entitled to all of this area. We are different that we have parks and trails instead of houses sometimes.”

Sally Harris, also a former council member and mayor, said the issue deserves the close attention of council members.

“I mostly left you alone since I left the council,” Harris said. “This may be the most important issue that will come before you as council members. Please give it your utmost attention and address it in a serious fashion.”

LAFCo plans on having its meeting on Nevada City’s Sphere of Influence on Feb. 23.

“The whole idea of having a workshop with LAFCo in February so that you can come up with an alternate decision,” Jones said. “I would invite the council to make a clear and understandable bolstered proposal and present it to the commission and they will do what they do.”

