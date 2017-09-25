Nevada City to discuss Verizon installation

The Nevada City City Council will host a public hearing Wednesday discussing an application by Verizon Wireless to install cellular antennas in the downtown historic district.

The city's planning commission denied Verizon's initial installation request in Sept. 2016. The wireless company proposed installing eight cellular antennas on the rooftop of a building at 109 North Pine Street.

Verizon later appealed the planning commission's decision and has requested numerous extensions on a city council hearing, saying it needed more time to search for alternative sites for the installation.

On Wednesday, council members are expected to decide whether to uphold, overturn or modify the planning commission's decision to deny the use permit application based on public testimony and a presentation from the wireless company.

Wednesday's council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 W. Broad St., Nevada City, following a closed session meeting where city staff will discuss the vacant city manager position.

