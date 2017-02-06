Nevada City to discuss LAFCo proposal | TheUnion.com

Nevada City plans to address the Local Agency Formation Commission with a response to the proposed reduction of the city sphere of influence from 2,907 acres, to 1,482 acres, during the city’s next council meeting Wednesday night.

“We’re bringing back some in-depth thinking on concerns that we have with the LAFCo officers’ proposal,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said in regard to the memo sent to the city in December by LAFCo officer SR Jones.

That memo detailed LAFCo’s proposed changes to the city’s sphere of influence and the removal of 1,425 acres to be placed in a new land use designation called area of interest.

Under the proposed change, development proposals by the city on lands in the new area of interest would cede final decision-making powers to Nevada County.

“Things have changed since the early days. There is a requirement now that LAFCo revisit these provisions on a regular basis. In the early days (cities) thought that the sphere would never change. Now there is a periodic review.”SR Jones

“It uses more definitive information,” Jones said regarding the current interpretation of LAFCo boundary law. “LAFCo now prepares municipal service reviews and looks more carefully at each service that the city provides.”

Sphere services ignored?

The city argues that it already provides some services within the current sphere and that Jones’ proposal ignores some of these contributions, according to the Nevada City Council staff report.

Those contributions include several arterial roadways used by residents that provide access to and from destinations within the city, shared fire/EMS service agreements, protection from watershed degradation, septic tank failure, and well failure as well as protection of the city’s view shed.

The Nevada City report goes on to address affordable housing concerns and the city’s ability to grow up to 57,600 population due to the 278 acres of designated open space.

“They have no ability to provide services,” Prestwich said of the county in relation to the city’s sphere. “The county has no facility for sewer within our sphere.”

Nevada City officials plan on using Wednesday’s council meeting as an opportunity to postulate a formal response to Jones’ proposal as well as to educate the public, including those within the current sphere, as to what those changes could mean to them.

Concerns about the County

“One concern is that (the changes) would be a more intense use of the land than is currently anticipated,” Prestwich said. “One of the key reasons why the sphere looks the way it does is because it does anticipate current growth and the anticipated failure of (county) septic systems. Eventually we would want them to connect to the city’s sewer system and drive annexation. Any larger scale projects ought to be connected to a sanitary sewer system rather than rely on a septic system.

“We’re going to emphasize why the current sphere is consistent with LAFCo policies and statutory requirements.”

Prestwich went on to explain that a lot of thinking and effort went into considerations made when the original sphere of influence was created in 1983 and those same conclusions were made in 2008 when LAFCo commissioners recently reviewed Nevada City’s sphere.

LAFCo law interpretation

Jones warns of changing times.

“Things have changed since the early days. There is a requirement now that LAFCo revisit these provisions on a regular basis,” Jones explained by phone last week. “In the early days (cities) thought that the sphere would never change. Now there is a periodic review.”

While Jones recommends that LAFCo commissioners heed her call, their recommendation could be to leave the city’s sphere as is, or even expand it if Nevada City can make a strong enough case for it.

“Absolutely the commission could expand the sphere,” Jones said. “Ultimately that is their decision to make.”

“There may be some areas that make sense to include in the sphere,” Prestwich said. “One of those would be the city’s source of water,” which Prestwich described as coming from Little Deer Creek on Banner Mountain.

City Council decisions

The City Council is expected to provide direction to staff at Wednesday’s meeting regarding the LAFCo officer’s proposal as well as to provide a recommended method for public outreach on the matter.

Public outreach options include providing mailers and a web page to prepare residents for involvement in the LAFCo meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. The format of that meeting will be like a workshop according to Jones, which will help formulate the boundaries of the environmental impact review.

“Once the environmental documents are prepared, the commission will take public testimony … and that includes the sphere boundary,” Jones explained. “At this point this is a staff recommendation to LAFCo. The commission is the body that will try to come up with a solution here and make a decision.”

