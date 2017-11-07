Nevada City squared: Town center discussion back in the limelight

The possibility of creating a town square in Nevada City, which has been examined for nearly two decades, was revived Friday during a panel discussion hosted by Future of Nevada County.

Friday night's event was an effort to invite the community into the conversation, said Johan Ehde, a member of the group.

Future of Nevada County consists of a handful of young adults who are spearheading the town square project as a way to get involved in local government.

"The community needs to be involved in the process," Ehde said. "Otherwise, the town square would be just another space with an intention but no community investment. We need people to be invested."

“What we’re really launching is a conversation around it.”



— Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum

The discussion panel included representatives from Nevada City's police department, city council and Nisenan Native American Tribe, as well as a local architects and homeless advocates, among others. Panelists discussed the pros and cons of town squares and issues of importance to various groups in the community.

"A lot of people were under the impression we had a plan that we're ready to launch," said Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum, who helped organize the event. "What we're really launching is a conversation around it."

Following Friday's panel discussion, Future of Nevada County and its partners hosted a concert to raise money for the next steps in the process.

According to Senum, the group plans to schedule public workshops at city hall to gather ideas and feedback from community members on the town square idea.

Future of Nevada County doesn't have a set vision for how a town square might look, Ehde said. The group is open to locations for the concept and ideas for how the project could best serve the city.

For more information, visit the Town Square Revival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/townsquarerevival/?fref=ts. An online survey is also available seeking community input about the town square concept at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FR3936Q.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.