Nevada City road work to begin next month

Nevada City will begin street improvement projects late next month that will include repaving and reconstruction of various city roads.

The projects will cost about $500,000 and will be largely funded by Measure S, which was approved by voters in 2006, along with gas tax money and other funding sources.

Council Member David Parker said Measure S has had great benefits for the city. The public works department does street improvement work each fall.

"It should be acknowledged every time we do this that Measure S has been a huge success," said Parker.

The city council awarded a contract to Central Valley Engineering & Asphalt — which will take on the road work — at its Wednesday meeting.

Improvement projects are scheduled to take place on portions of Upper Park Avenue, Springette Lane, and Giles, Sacramento, South Pine, Cross, Mt. Calvary, Jordan, and Coyote Streets.

City Engineer Bryan McAllister said work should be complete by mid-October.

